Tony Hsieh: Here Is How Zappos Remained Independent After Its Sale To Amazon

Before Amazon acquired online shoe retailer Zappos, CEO Tony Hsieh had one condition for Amazon to meet before talks even began – that Zappos would remain independent and be able to expand upon its own brand and culture.



Amazon agreed because years earlier, Amazon wanted to buy Zappos and integrate them into the Amazon brand. Zappos declined leading Amazon to launch their own online shoe retailer called Endless.com that flopped in a market dominated by, no surprise, Zappos.

This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series.

Watch Tony Hsieh’s Full Interview HERE >

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.