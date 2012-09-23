Zappos' New Las Vegas Office Is Meant To Look Unfinished

Photo: Aimee Groth, Business Insider
Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh has ambitious plans for Las Vegas. He’s moving his company from suburban Henderson, NV, to downtown next fall, and he’s investing $350 million of his own money to make the city a cool place to live, work and play. Earlier this month, 200 Zappos employees moved into temporary offices just a few blocks from the old City Hall building, which will be its new corporate headquarters (it’s currently in the midst of a $40 million renovation).
“Amazon knew we were running out of space, and we had to do something,” Hsieh tells us. “I think Jeff Bezos thinks this is a really interesting experiment.”
We recently visited Vegas to see what Hsieh and his colleagues are up to.
With his $350 million personal investment in downtown Las Vegas, Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh has taken on the role of urban planner.
He's moving Zappos' corporate headquarters to City Hall (that big white building) and developing the land around it and beyond. It will cost $40 million to renovate City Hall.
In the meantime, Zappos has opened up a temporary office for 200 of its employees, just a few blocks from City Hall.
Electrical wires hang down from the ceiling, so that it's easier to move desks and furniture around.
There are lots of shoes near the buying and merchandising departments. Zappos employees get a 40 per cent discount on retail items.
Zappos' downtown employees are largely from its marketing, fashion, video, design and tech departments.
The conference rooms in the middle of the office are not particularly sound proof. Zappos is known for its transparent culture.
