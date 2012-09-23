Zappos' New Las Vegas Office Is Meant To Look Unfinished

Photo: Aimee Groth, Business Insider

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh has ambitious plans for Las Vegas. He’s moving his company from suburban Henderson, NV, to downtown next fall, and he’s investing $350 million of his own money to make the city a cool place to live, work and play. Earlier this month, 200 Zappos employees moved into temporary offices just a few blocks from the old City Hall building, which will be its new corporate headquarters (it’s currently in the midst of a $40 million renovation).



“Amazon knew we were running out of space, and we had to do something,” Hsieh tells us. “I think Jeff Bezos thinks this is a really interesting experiment.”

We recently visited Vegas to see what Hsieh and his colleagues are up to.

