Zappos Got Hacked, And Turned Off The Phones In Anticipation Of 24 Million Angry Customers

Online retail giant Zappos announced yesterday that it has been hacked, with the attackers gaining access to some 24 million customer accounts, reports the Observer.



The company’s president said that the hacker did not gain access to credit card information, but the attacker did gain “access to parts of our internal network and systems through one of our servers in Kentucky.”

In preparation for a huge customer response, Zappos has turned off its phones and is directing responses to email.

This post originally appeared at Newser.

