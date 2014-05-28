Zappos Is Getting Rid Of Job Postings And Making Prospective Employees Join Its Social Network

Not long after deciding to nix all of its internal job titles, the shoe and apparel e-commerce company Zappos has decided to get rid of all its online job postings.

The Las Vegas company plans to hire at least 450 people this year, but potential candidates will have to join a social network, called Zappos Insiders, if they want to be considered for any position.

The Wall Street Journal reports Zappos Insiders will allow the company to speed up its hiring process by keeping willing candidates easily-accessible and at the ready. People who join the group will be expected to network with current employees, participate in digital Q&As or contests hosted by recruiters, and generally show their passion for working at Zappos.

Michael Bailen, the company’s head of talent acquisition, told The Journal that Zappos wants to create a hiring process that’s less transactional. Last year, the company weeded through 31,000 job applications, only actually bringing 1.5% of the people on-board. With this new system, the company’s seven-person team will be able to focus on targeted outreach through the social network’s filtering system instead of reading through resumes. Bailen also said that while some candidates won’t like the nebulous nature of the new hiring method, he thinks that those who identify with the company’s vision will stay connected for as long as it takes.

Zappos prides itself on a fun, quirky company culture where the CEO Tony Hsieh has been known to dole out shots of Grey Goose and where employees will dress up according to weekly themes. For that reason, a big part of the recruiters’ mission with Q&A’s and other Zappos Insiders interactions will be to determine which people will fit its culture.

