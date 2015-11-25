Zappos is offering free pet adoptions all weekend for Black Friday

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, has become infamous for its aggressive shoppers and sunrise sales. But online retailer Zappos will be doing something a little different this year.

Instead of offering deep discounts on shoes, Zappos will sponsor pet adoptions from the Best Friends Animal Society at over 150 locations around the country, according to the Zappos website.

The promotion, “Home for the Pawlidayz,” will run from Black Friday through Cyber Monday (November 27 -30) and cover all adoption fees. During that time, Zappos also pledges to donate $150 to Best Friends Animal Society in honour of every cat and dog adopted.

If you’re interested in adopting a new furry friend this weekend, you can get more information here. Zappos has a complete list of partner locations to help you find a pet needing a home in your area.

Even though it’s still several days away, “Home for the Pawlidayz” started trending on Facebook earlier Tuesday after Zappos announced the promotion online in a video.

You can watch that video here or below.

Zappos Free Pet Adoptions

From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, Zappos.com will be sponsoring FREE pet adoption across the nation (150+ locations) together with Best Friends Animal Society to celebrate the #pawlidayz. zps.to/pets

Posted by Zappos.com on Monday, November 23, 2015

