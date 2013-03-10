Zappos' Tony Hsieh Said To Have Bought 100 Teslas

Photo: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

Update: We reported this story after speaking with a VegasTechFund entrepreneur who seemed certain this had happened. But Hsieh tells us this is not the case. He says he has “never purchased a Tesla” and he is “not creating a car rental serivce.”



Tony Hsieh of Zappos, recently purchased 100 Teslas for the tech community he’s building in downtown Las Vegas, Business Insider was told this afternoon.

Amazon bought Zappos for $1.2 billion, and Hsieh has spent a large chunk of his fortune building a tech scene from scratch in Nevada. He’s created VegasTechFund to invest in startups provided they meet one condition: they must be based in Las Vegas.

A Vegas entrepreneur told us about Hsieh’s flashy new purchase. Hsieh isn’t giving his Vegas founders the cars. Instead, this person says he’s creating a Car2Go or ZipCar-like rental service. The community will be able to rent and share the 100 Teslas instead of buying their own cars, so they don’t have to worry about their own modes of transportation.

This person says Hsieh has also been eying Google’s self-driving cars, but Elon Musk’s Teslas will have to do in the meantime.

It’s just one of the many perks Hsieh’s team is offering entrepreneurs they lure to Vegas to build a great startup culture.

Below is a picture of Elon Musk with one of his electric cars.

Photo: AP PhoAP Photo/Mark Lennihan

