We’re loving this real-time shoe sales map from e-tailer Zappos and Google Maps. Click here to see it in action.



It’s oddly mesmerizing to watch. But will it sell any shoes? Maybe. Seeing what people are buying might make us take a second look at a particular pair of shoes.

At very least, it’s a refreshing alternative to the homepage.

