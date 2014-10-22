Why Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh Sits At The Same Size Desk As His Call Center Employees

Ethan Miller/Getty Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh sits where his employees can get in touch with him whenever they like.

Many young office workers aspire to one day have a spacious corner office, but that dream simply isn’t a possibility at Zappos’ Las Vegas headquarters.

There, CEO Tony Hsieh sits at a desk that is the same size and model as the ones given to new employees at the company’s call center, Business 2 Community reports.

When we asked why, a Zappos spokesperson told us that one of the company’s priorities is creating an environment where employees are able to build honest relationships with one another via open lines of communication.

As a result, everyone at the Amazon-owned online shoe retailer is clustered together pretty closely, with people having about 70 square feet of personal space each.

Hsieh sits in an open space next to other executives on the third floor of Zappos’ building, which used to be Las Vegas’ City Hall. Since Hsieh is not particularly fond of the term executive, the company’s officers are referred to as “monkeys” and the area where they sit is known as “Monkey Row.”

Here’s Hsieh at his desk:

Zappos Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh seated at ‘Monkey Row.’

“Everyone at Zappos is all here for the same goal, so it only makes sense that we can connect with each other whenever we need to,” the spokesperson explained. “I cannot really think of another way for a CEO to be more transparent than to have this very open door policy.”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

