Zapatero Dissolves Spanish Parliament

Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero has dissolved the Spanish parliament, reports Bloomberg.



The move is part of preparations for this year’s parliamentary election, which Zapatero confirmed will take place on November 20. He called the election four months earlier than required.

The Globe and Mail reports that Zapatero’s left-wing capitalist government is likely a victim of the Greek crisis. By calling the election he has effectively ended his political career and handed power to right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP).

While the parliament is dissolved special powers will be in place to deal with legislation.

