IDEA OF THE DAY: A Single Crowdsourced Calendar For All Of The World's Biggest Events

The idea: Zapaday is an worldwide events calender that anyone can use.



It’s still in private beta, but it aims to provide people with news agendas and events from all around the world.

Events are gathered from over 4,000 websites and sources. It also permits Wikipedia-esque additions.

Whether you’re organising an fundraiser in Miami or you’re looking for something fun to do in Rome, this could come in handy.

Whose idea: Stefan Hoevenaar

Why it’s brilliant: Planning an event? Zapaday can help spread information to potential attendees.

It’s also useful for journalists looking for news to cover, art enthusiasts who want to find out when the next big gallery opening is, or people without Saturday night plans.

