Zannino + Crovitz Out at Dow Jones (DJ/NWS). Next?

Two weeks ago, we shared the word on the street about who was in and who was out at the post-Murdoch Dow Jones. CEO Richard Zannino and publisher Gordon Crovitz, we had heard, were out. And so they are.

Who’s next? Here’s our updated list:



Chief Executive Officer

Dow Jones & Company

PAY: $1.8 Mil

CONFIRMED FATE: Out





Publisher, The Wall Street Journal;

President, Consumer Media Group;

Executive Vice President, Dow Jones & Company

PAY: $1 Million

CONFIRMED FATE: Out…



Executive Vice President, Dow Jones & Company;

Chief Financial Officer

PAY: $403,000

FATE: Unknown (Presumed: Out)



Editor at Large, The Wall Street Journal

PAY: $846,000

PRESUMED FATE: Pasture



Managing Editor, The Wall Street Journal

PAY: Unknown

FATE: Unknown

TODD H. LARSEN

Chief Operating Officer, Consumer Media Group, Dow Jones & Company

PAY: Unknown

FATE: Unknown

