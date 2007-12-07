Zannino + Crovitz Out at Dow Jones (DJ/NWS). Next?

Henry Blodget

Two weeks ago, we shared the word on the street about who was in and who was out at the post-Murdoch Dow Jones. CEO Richard Zannino and publisher Gordon Crovitz, we had heard, were out. And so they are.

Who’s next? Here’s our updated list:

Chief Executive Officer
Dow Jones & Company

PAY: $1.8 Mil
CONFIRMED FATE: Out

Publisher, The Wall Street Journal;
President, Consumer Media Group;
Executive Vice President, Dow Jones & Company

PAY: $1 Million
CONFIRMED FATE: Out

Executive Vice President, Dow Jones & Company;
Chief Financial Officer

PAY: $403,000
FATE: Unknown (Presumed: Out)

Editor at Large, The Wall Street Journal

PAY: $846,000
PRESUMED FATE: Pasture

Managing Editor, The Wall Street Journal

PAY: Unknown
FATE: Unknown

TODD H. LARSEN
Chief Operating Officer, Consumer Media Group, Dow Jones & Company

PAY: Unknown
FATE: Unknown

