Zannino + Crovitz Out at Dow Jones (DJ/NWS). Next?

Two weeks ago, we shared the word on the street about who was in and who was out at the post-Murdoch Dow Jones. CEO Richard Zannino and publisher Gordon Crovitz, we had heard, were out. And so they are.
Who’s next? Here’s our updated list:
Chief Executive Officer
Dow Jones & Company
PAY: $1.8 Mil
CONFIRMED FATE: Out
Publisher, The Wall Street Journal;
President, Consumer Media Group;
Executive Vice President, Dow Jones & Company
PAY: $1 Million
CONFIRMED FATE: Out…
Executive Vice President, Dow Jones & Company;
Chief Financial Officer
PAY: $403,000
FATE: Unknown (Presumed: Out)
Editor at Large, The Wall Street Journal
PAY: $846,000
PRESUMED FATE: Pasture
Managing Editor, The Wall Street Journal
PAY: Unknown
FATE: Unknown
TODD H. LARSEN
Chief Operating Officer, Consumer Media Group, Dow Jones & Company
PAY: Unknown
FATE: Unknown
