You can now buy engagement rings inspired by 'Frozen,' and some cost as little as $200

Disney Animation ‘Frozen 2’ hits theatres on November 22.

Engagement season is quickly approaching – and so is the launch of Disney’s “Frozen 2.”

In celebration of the sequel, Zales has partnered with Disney to release a collection of jewellery inspired by the animated film. The collection includes everything from earrings to necklaces, all of which are inspired by characters from the movie.

The Enchanted Disney Fine Jewellery collection also includes seven engagement rings, which nod to the film’s leading characters, Anna and Elsa.

Zales This ring is inspired by Elsa, and retails for $US1,783.20.

Because the “Frozen” franchise focuses on Elsa, a queen who can control ice and snow with magical powers, many of the engagement rings feature snowflake designs.

The Diamond Snowflake ring, for example, features a circular diamond in a snowflake-shaped setting. It retails for $US1,783.20.

Zales The centre stone of this ring is surrounded by tons of other diamonds.

Some snowflake-inspired designs are a bit more subtle, like the $US6,223.20 ring inspired by Elsa. A giant diamond is featured in a “six-prong snowflake setting,” which is rounded and simple enough to wear all year.

This piece is the most expensive in the collection.

Zales The collection includes some rings with subtle designs.

Fans of Anna can also partake in the themed collection. The $US4,447 Diamond Frame Split-Shank ring is made from two-toned gold and diamonds. It matches Anna’s earthy vibe.

Zales This ring is inspired by Anna.

While most rings in the collection cost thousands of dollars, the $US199.99 Diamond Snowflake ring is the most affordable. The band is made from sterling silver, while each snowflake is encrusted with a real diamond.

Zales This sterling-silver ring is the least expensive in the collection.

View the entire Enchanted Disney Fine Jewellery collection at the Zales website.

