Meet The Former Hedge Funder Who Can't Keep His Clothes On And Is Competing On This Season 'The Bachelorette'

Former distressed-debt hedge funder Zak Waddell is competing on the 9th season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” to win Desiree Hartsock’s heart.



During his intro on the season premiere, the ripped 6-foot tall, 31-year-old, who is seen jumping off a cliff into the ocean, said he used to work at a distressed hedge fund in New York.

It’s unclear which fund, though. (Send an email to [email protected] if you know)

Waddell currently works in oil and gas as a drilling fluid engineer in Mico, Texas, which he calls the “middle of nowhere.”

After the workday ends, he said he likes to find “creative ways to entertain himself” on his 15-acre property. That’s when the camera panned out and showed him sipping from a mug buck-naked on his balcony.

He doesn’t seem to like wearing clothes all that much.

Waddell made quite an impression when he arrived at the Bachelor mansion for the first cocktail party with no shirt on flaunting his six-pack abs and then proceeding to jump into the pool.

He still managed to nab a rose from the bachelorette.

Here’s what we know about him:

His hometown is Dallas, Texas

He went to Texas A&M for undergrad where he majored in Psychology and English.

He holds his master’s degree in humanities from University of Dallas

Waddell told ABC that he wasn’t a big partier in college, but he “pulled the craziest stunts.” He was also an R.A.

He loves karaoke.

If he could be anyone for a day, it would be Russell Brand.

If he could have lunch with one person, it would be Cookie Monster.

If he was trapped on a desserted island he would want a Go-pro head camera, a spear fishing gun and a movie screen to watch his underwater videos at night.

Check out some screenshots of the bachelor:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.