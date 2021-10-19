Zahara Jolie-Pitt wore the same Elie Saab dress on the red carpet that her mom Angelina Jolie wore to the 2014 Oscars

Elie Saab appears to be a family heirloom for the Jolie-Pitt children. Emma McIntyre/WireImage, Hubert Boesl/picture alliance via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie’s eldest daughter wore her Oscars 2014 gown to a red carpet event on Monday.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt and her siblings joined their mother for the premiere of her new film, “Eternals.”

Speaking at the premiere, Jolie said her kids decided to wear “vintage” and upcycle her “old stuff.”

A love for haute couture seems to run in Angelina Jolie’s family, as her eldest daughter was pictured wearing one of her previous Oscars gowns to a red carpet event on Monday.

Attending the premiere of Jolie’s new film, “Eternals,” in Los Angeles, Zahara Jolie-Pitt was seen wearing the same sequined Elie Saab gown that her mother wore to the Academy Awards in 2014. At the time, Jolie paired the nude, shimmering dress with Robert Procop jewelry, according to Vogue, and kept her hair loosely down. Seven years later, 16-year-old Zahara complemented the dress in her own way, wearing a silver nose ring and a smooth up-do.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight from the red carpet, Jolie shared how all of her kids made the conscious decision to wear vintage on the red carpet. “My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress,” she said. “We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff.”

Five of Jolie’s six children were by her side at the ‘Eternals’ premiere on Monday. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Along with Zahara, Angelina, 46, also brought her eldest Maddox, 20, Shiloh, 15, and her twins, Vivienne and Knox, both 13, to the premiere of the upcoming Marvel movie, in which she stars as the character Thena. Marvel has shared on its official website that the movie, which has also cast the likes of Salma Hayek and Richard Madden, is set to hit theaters on November 5.

Meanwhile, Jolie made her own statement on the red carpet by pairing her silky taupe-colored Balmain gown with a gold chin cuff from Tiffany & Co, according to The Independent.

Jolie paired her Balmain gown with a bold gold chin cuff. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

It’s also not the first time Jolie has brought her children along to her work events – in 2019, her children were often pictured by her side while she was promoting the “Maleficent” sequel internationally, according to W Magazine.

The publication also details how more recently, on September 30, Zahara joined her mother for Variety’s Power of Women event.

Zahara is no stranger to the red carpet. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Jolie previously spoke about her relationship with Zahara in a video interview with Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate as part of a Time 100 Talk in July 2020.

“My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children,” she said. “And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is very – it’s her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of.”

Representatives for Elie Saab did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.