The Otherworldly Architecture Of Zaha Hadid

Photo: Zaha Hadid Architects
Zaha Hadid has been a pioneer in the field of architecture, becoming the first woman to win the Pritzker Architecture Prize (the Nobel Prize of her field) in 2004.Hadid, who was born in Iraq in 1950, recently told Glamour, “I always wanted to be an architect. My house was like Auntie Mame’s, with my mother redecorating every season.”
She studied architecture at the Architectural Association from 1972 and was awarded the Diploma Prize in 1977.
Hadid’s first building in the United States, the Rosenthal centre for Contemporary Art in Cincinnati, was applauded by critics, according to The New York Times. When she won the Pritzker in 2004, The NYT wrote of her reputation:
Ms. Hadid’s personal charisma has also helped to publicize her work, though to mixed effect. Beloved by journalists and members of her own profession for what is frequently described as her diva presence, Ms. Hadid has only recently found the clients willing to look beyond her reputation for being difficult.
She’s now based in London, and is currently working on 43 buildings with her 360-person studio, according to Glamour.
Her buildings all seem fluid and have beautiful curves and arches. These are some of her most incredible designs.
Completed in 2003, the Rosenthal centre for Contemporary Art in Cincinnati was Hadid's first project in the United States. It was a huge critical success.
After the success of the Rosenthal centre, Hadid was hired for several other projects. The BMW Central Building in Leipzing, Germany was among the first. It was completed in May 2005.
In 2008, Hadid dabbled in cars. She designed the Z-car, which is a hydrogen-powered, zero-emission city car for two people with a three-wheel base.
In 2010, Hadid designed Maxxi, the National centre for Contemporary Arts in Rome. It is one of Hadid's most praised works. It won the Stirling award in 2010.
Hadid was commissioned to build the aquatics centre in London before the city won the bid for the 2012 games. During the games it was one of the main venues used.
Completed in May 2012, the Heydar Aliyev Cultural centre in Baku, Azerbaijan, serves as a library, museum, and a conference centre.
Hadid is currently building a home for model Naomi Campbell, commissioned by her billionaire fiancee Vladislav Doronin. The home, known as The Capital Hill Residence, looks like a space ship and has the fourth floor suspending 65 feet above the ground.
She's also currently working on the Dubai Performing Arts centre. The building will house five theatres, a music hall, a concert hall, and opera house.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.