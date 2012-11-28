Zaha Hadid Reveals Her Zany Plans For A Defunct Factory In Downtown Belgrade

Architect Zaha Hadid has revealed her latest design, for the former Beko factory in downtown Belgrade, Serbia. The curvy new Beko Building sort of looks like a wild slide.



The Beko Building is set to be a city centre with residential, retail, and commercial space. It will also have a convention centre and five-star boutique hotel.

The complex will be within walking distance of the historic Kalemegdan Castle wall.

The bendy parts of the design help create “one continuous unit,” according to Architizer.

Photo: Zaha Hadid Architects

Photo: Zaha Hadid Architects

Photo: Zaha Hadid Architects

Photo: Zaha Hadid Architects

Photo: Zaha Hadid Architects

Photo: Zaha Hadid Architects

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.