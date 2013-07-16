Famed Architect Zaha Hadid Unveils Her First Building In New York City

Famed architect Zaha Hadid is known for her curvy, futuristic buildings from China to Belgrade. Now, for the first time, the Pritzker Prize winner has been commissioned to design a building in New York City.



A rendering of the glass and steel building, an 11-story condominium adjacent to the High Line, was released today by developer Related.

The development, at 520 West 28th Street in Chelsea, will have 37 residences, as well as a roof terrace, indoor pool and spa, entertainment space and playrooms.

From the rendering, it looks like the condo will feature Hadid’s iconic undulating walls and incredible views of New York’s favourite new public park:

