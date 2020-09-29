A futuristic glass skyscraper shaped like a blooming flower is being built on one of Hong Kong's most expensive plots of land – here's an early look

Melissa Wiley
Render by Arqui9 / Zaha Hadid Architects
  • Zaha Hadid Architects has revealed the design for a 36-story glass tower in Hong Kong inspired by a budding flower.
  • Set to open by 2022 on a city block in Hong Kong Central, according to design magazine Dezeen, the tower will serve as an urban oasis.
  • Here’s an early look at the tower, which will come with tree-filled balconies, an above-ground running track, and rooftop banquet hall.
Zaha Hadid Architects has revealed the design for 36-story glass tower inspired by a native Hong Kong flower.

Render by Arqui9 / Zaha Hadid ArchitectsRendering of 2 Murray Road.

Set to open by 2022, the building will span an entire city block in Central, Hong Kong’s financial district.

Render by MIR / Zaha Hadid ArchitectsRendering of 2 Murray Road.

In 2017, developer Henderson Land purchased the plot for HK $US23.3 billion ($US3 billion), setting a sale record at the time. A parking lot currently sits on the land.

Google Maps

Designed as a multi-purpose urban oasis, the Zaha Hadid tower will connect to the city’s network of elevated pedestrian walkways.

Render by Arqui9 / Zaha Hadid ArchitectsRendering of 2 Murray Road.

The main level of the building will be elevated above the ground to align with the pathways.

Render by MIR / Zaha Hadid ArchitectsRendering of 2 Murray Road.

On the ground level, courtyards and gardens will merge into adjacent public parks.

Render by PixelFlakes / Zaha Hadid ArchitectsRendering of 2 Murray Road.

Tree-filled balconies and an outdoor space with a running track will offer visitors respite throughout the day …

Render by Cosmocube / Zaha Hadid ArchitectsRendering of 2 Murray Road.

… and a banquet hall on the the top floor will boast bird’s-eye views of the surrounding city.

Render by Cosmocube / Zaha Hadid ArchitectsRendering of 2 Murray Road.

Zaha Hadid Architects modelled the skyscraper after the native Hong Kong orchid tree featured on the country’s flag.

Render by Arqui9 / Zaha Hadid ArchitectsRendering of 2 Murray Road.

“The design reinterprets the structural forms and layering of a Bauhinia bud about to blossom,” the studio said in a press release.

Render by Arqui9 / Zaha Hadid Architects; iStock / Getty Images

This is not Zaha Hadid Architects’ first rodeo when it comes to cityscape-defining towers. Back in January, the firm completed the One Thousand Museum, a 62-story residential tower in downtown Miami, that cost $US300 million to build.

Courtesy One Thousand MuseumRendering of 2 Murray Road.

