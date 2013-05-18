Check Out The Futuristic New Metro Station Being Built In Saudi Arabia

Julie Zeveloff
Zaha Hadid is known for her groundbreaking architecture around the world.

For her latest project, the architect will build a new subway station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

The renderings were just made available, and it appears that the station will resemble a massive glass cruise ship.

The new station, called the King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station, will serve as a major hub for Riyadh’s 5 million residents. It’s part of an extensive overhaul of the city’s public transportation system, and is expected to be completed in four years.

From the outside, the new metro station resembles a cruise ship.

The station will have more than 20,000 square feet of space.

It will connect to several of Riyadh's six subway lines.

Riyadh's population has more than doubled since 1990, to more than 5 million residents.

The entire new metro system should be completed by 2017.

