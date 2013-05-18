Check Out The Futuristic New Metro Station Being Built In Saudi Arabia

Zaha Hadid is known for her groundbreaking architecture around the world.



For her latest project, the architect will build a new subway station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The renderings were just made available, and it appears that the station will resemble a massive glass cruise ship.

The new station, called the King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station, will serve as a major hub for Riyadh’s 5 million residents. It’s part of an extensive overhaul of the city’s public transportation system, and is expected to be completed in four years.

