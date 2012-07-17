Prize-Winning Architect Zaha Hadid Is Designing The Boat Of The Future

Photo: Screenshot via Rove Projects

Prize-winning architect Zaha Hadid is designing a sleek, futuristic boat for Rove Projects, and it could be yours for just under $457,000.The boat, dubbed the Z-Boat, is a limited edition, 24.6-foot-long fibreglass watercraft designed for both looks and power, according to a Forbes article.



Rove’s Kenny Schachter reportedly hired French company Shoreteam to produce 12 Z-Boats, which will be released to the public in 2013.

Designing vehicles is a fairly new venture for Hadid. The Iraqi-British architect is best-known for her futuristic designs of buildings like the Rosenthal Contemporary Arts centre in Cincinnati, Ohio., Hadid even won a Pritzker Prize in 2004 for her work.

In 2006. Hadid and Schachter collaborated on the Z-Car, but the plans stalled and the car never actually made it to production.

This boat isn’t your average Hamptons party yacht. According to Dezeen Magazine, the Z-Boat’s design only allows it to hold eight people max.

Forbes also wrote that the Z-Boat also has an innovative, asymmetrical designed body and the interior is made of new, futuristic vinyl.

Schachter also told Forbes the boat’s design and horsepower make it an attractive buy for customers craving high speeds.

“I am not certain,” Schachter said to Forbes, but the boat employs “as high a spec as customers dare to go and is safe to maintain.”

The Z-Boat won’t be finished until 2013, but you can pre-order your own Z-Boat on Rove’s website.

