The Otherworldly Architecture Of Zaha Hadid

Zaha Hadid

Architect Zaha Hadid is known for her modern, curving designs, like the aquatics centre she conceived for the 2012 London Olympic Games.



Hadid, who became the first woman to win the Pritzker Architecture Prize (the Nobel Prize of her field) in 2004, has designed everything from a metro station in Saudi Arabia to a city centre in downtown Belgrade.

But until now, she’s never been commissioned to design a building in New York City. Today, developer Related revealed renderings for an 11-story condominium Hadid designed near Manhattan’s posh High Line park. The boutique condo will be made of steel and glass, and incorporate a chevron pattern.

The apartment exemplifies Hadid’s aesthetic, from the flowing curves to the freeform shape. Click through to see how her style has evolved over time.

Meredith Galante contributed to this story.

