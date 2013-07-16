The Otherworldly Architecture Of Zaha Hadid

Architect Zaha Hadid is known for her modern, curving designs, like the aquatics centre she conceived for the 2012 London Olympic Games.
Hadid, who became the first woman to win the Pritzker Architecture Prize (the Nobel Prize of her field) in 2004, has designed everything from a metro station in Saudi Arabia to a city centre in downtown Belgrade.
But until now, she’s never been commissioned to design a building in New York City. Today, developer Related revealed renderings for an 11-story condominium Hadid designed near Manhattan’s posh High Line park. The boutique condo will be made of steel and glass, and incorporate a chevron pattern.
The apartment exemplifies Hadid’s aesthetic, from the flowing curves to the freeform shape. Click through to see how her style has evolved over time.
Meredith Galante contributed to this story.
Completed in 2003, the Rosenthal centre for Contemporary Art in Cincinnati was Hadid's first project in the United States. It was a huge critical success.
After the success of the Rosenthal centre, Hadid was hired for several other projects. The BMW Central Building in Leipzing, Germany was among the first. It was completed in May 2005.
She designed the Bridge Pavilion in Zaragoza, Spain as one of the main landmarks for Expo 2008. The 919-foot covered bridge spans the River Ebro.
In 2010, Hadid designed MAXXI, the National centre for Contemporary Arts in Rome. It is one of Hadid's most praised works, and it won the Stirling award in 2010.
Hadid was commissioned to build the aquatics centre in London before the city even won the bid for the 2012 games. It has two 50-meter pools and a diving pool.
Completed in May 2012, the Heydar Aliyev Cultural centre in Baku, Azerbaijan, serves as a library, museum, and a conference centre.
She also finished the Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University in 2012. The angular facade is made of pleated stainless steel and glass.
Hadid is building a home for supermodel Naomi Campbell, commissioned by her billionaire fiancee Vladislav Doronin. The home, known as The Capital Hill Residence, looks like a spaceship and has a floor suspended 65 feet above the ground.
In late 2012, Hadid unveiled plans for the zany Beko building in downtown Belgrade. It's slated to be a city centre with residential, retail, and commercial space.
In May 2013, renderings for her futuristic metro station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia were released. The station is expected to become a major metro hub for the city.
Her 11-story condo complex on New York City's High Line park is equally impressive. It's built to give residents unparalleled views and access to the park.
Hadid has also designed everything from boats to coffee tables to shoes (pictured). But we're most excited by her forward-looking architecture.
