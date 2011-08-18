Zagat's Chief Revenue Officer Jumps Ship For A Startup, MyCityWay

We’ve learned that Steve Rowe, chief revenue officer at Zagat, is leaving to become the CRO of MyCityWay.
MyCityWay is a mobile app that helps users explore cities by using urban reference data. It was founded in November 2009 and has more than 3.5 million activations.
Rowe’s move symbolizes a real monetization push for MyCityWay.
This isn’t the first executive to leave Zagat for a startup.
Earlier this year, Zagat’s head of mobile Ryan Charles left, moved into WeWork Labs, and launched Consmr, a product review app.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.