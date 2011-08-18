Zagat's Chief Revenue Officer Jumps Ship For A Startup, MyCityWay

We’ve learned that Steve Rowe, chief revenue officer at Zagat, is leaving to become the CRO of MyCityWay.



MyCityWay is a mobile app that helps users explore cities by using urban reference data. It was founded in November 2009 and has more than 3.5 million activations.

Rowe’s move symbolizes a real monetization push for MyCityWay.

This isn’t the first executive to leave Zagat for a startup.

Earlier this year, Zagat’s head of mobile Ryan Charles left, moved into WeWork Labs, and launched Consmr, a product review app.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.