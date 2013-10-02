Zagat And Michelin Just Revealed Their New Favourite Restaurants In New York City

The two biggest names in restaurant rankings

–Michelin and Zagat

–are out with their top picks for New York City restaurants in 2014.

Le Bernardin tops Zagat’s “top food” list for the twelfth year in a row. Chef Eric Ripert’s seafood mecca in Midtown Manhattan received a 29 out of 30 for food from Zagat’s reviewers. It also received a coveted three-star ranking from Michelin.

There was no change from 2013 among the three-starred restaurants from Michelin. In addition to Le Bernardin, they are Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, Daniel, Eleven Madison Park , Jean Georges,

Masa, and Per Se.

Michelin did add one restaurant to its two-star list: Jungsik, a Korean restaurant in TriBeCa, moved up from its one-star designation in 2013.

Here are the top restaurants in New York City for 2014, according to Zagat. Numbers in parentheses indicate last year’s ranking.

Top Food

1 Le Bernardin | French/Seafood (1)

2 Bouley | French (3)

3 Per Se | American/French (2)

4 Daniel | French (4)

5 Eleven Madison | French (5)

6 Jean Georges | French (6)

7 Sasabune | Japanese (-)

8 Sushi Yasuda | Japanese (9)

9 La Grenouille | French (7)

10 Gramercy Tavern | American (12)

Top Decor

1 Asiate (1)

2 Per Se (2)

3 Daniel (5)

4 Eleven Madison (3)

5 Four Seasons (4)

6 La Grenouille (6)

7 Le Bernardin (7)

8 Bouley (10)

9 River Café (8)

10 Tao (9)

Top Service

1 Per Se (1)

2 Le Bernardin (2)

3 Eleven Madison (3)

4 Daniel (4)

5 La Grenouille (5)

6 Jean Georges (6)

7 Bouley (7)

8 Gramercy Tavern (9)

9 Four Seasons (8)

10 Gotham B&G (17)

And Michelin’s picks for 2014:

