The Best Restaurants In 20 Big Cities Around The US

Zagat polled more than 224,000 diners in 36 U.S. markets to compile their annual America’s Best Restaurants Survey.
As part of their newly released results, Zagat created a list of the best restaurants in 20 major cities across the country.
Restaurants were rated on a 30-point scale, in the categories of Food, Decor, and Service. Scores between 26 and 30 are typically reserved for restaurants that are “extraordinary to perfection.”
Prices are estimates, reflecting what diners should expect to spend on a single dinner with a drink and tip.
From an exclusive eight-seat restaurant in Miami to a classic French bistro in Fort Worth, the list has a little bit of everything, though each restaurant is sure to provide an unparalleled dining experience.
Food: 29
Decor: 26
Service: 28
Price: $111
This New American restaurant ranked first in Atlanta for Food and Popularity. For a feast that lives up to the restaurant's name, order the exquisite five-course prix fixe menu.
Food: 29
Decor: 25
Service: 27
Price: $US56
Chef Tyson Cole combines local ingredients and fish flown in daily from Japan to create heavenly sushi dishes. Uchi ranked first for Food and tied for Most Popular of all Austin-area restaurants.
Food: 29
Decor: 19
Service: 24
Price: $61
Katsu Imamura uses top-notch ingredients to make authentic omakase sushi at this Northwest Chicago spot, which ranked first for Food in the city.
3617 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth
Food: 29
Decor: 26
Service: 28
Price: $US57
Cuisine inspired by the South of France is served in this quaint, brick A-frame in Forth Worth's Cultural District.
1025 S. 21st St., Colorado Springs
Food: 29
Decor: 25
Service: 28
Price: $US46
Chef-owner Carlos Echeandia is a constant presence in this eclectic Colorado Springs bistro, which earned top marks in the Food category. The restaurant is especially known for its seafood dishes, like mussels and clams in chardonnay cream sauce and mahi-mahi served with walnut pesto.
Food: 29
Decor: 28
Service: 28
Price: $US227
Internationally renowned chef Joël Robuchon serves New French cuisine in this purple-themed spot in the MGM Grand. The exquisite meal served here will be far from cheap, but Zagat readers say the one-of-a-kind dining experience is worth it.
Food: 28
Decor: 27
Service: 27
Price: $US49
Located on the ground floor of downtown Nashville's Encore tower, Etch offers a diverse menu and a rich eating experience. An open kitchen and bar-style seating allow guests to interact with Chef Deb Paquette and her kitchen staff.
Food: 28
Decor: 21
Service: 22
Price: $20
New Orleans' top restaurant is a combination wine bar and meat market with daring, one-of-a-kind sandwiches. This place is always crowded, so plan your visit accordingly.
Food: 29
Decor: 28
Service: 28
Price: $US169
This internationally renowned seafood destination has been New York's top restaurant, according to Zagat, for the last eight years. With prix fixe-only dinners that start at $US130, it's a meal that's bound to leave a lasting impression.
Food: 29
Decor: 28
Service: 28
Price: $US82
Philadelphia's top restaurant in Food, Decor, and Service is Fountain, located in the city's Four Seasons hotel. Enjoy French-inspired cuisine in the dining room, which Zagat readers describe as 'formal but comfortable.'
Food: 29
Decor: 28
Service: 29
Price: $85
Set in a charming Victorian house in wine country, the menu of the Portland area's top restaurant changes with the seasons. Top off the exquisite Pacific Northwest tasting menu with local wines.
Food: 28
Decor: 20
Service: 25
Price: $US46
Chez Vatel & Bistro, set in a low-key Olmos Park strip mall, is the San Antonio area's top restaurant, earning the top Food rating. Compared to the other restaurants on this list, the prices here are completely reasonable, and Zagat readers say that the prix fixe menu is a good deal.
Food: 29
Decor: 16
Service: 21
Price: $US49
Don't let the shabby interior of this strip-mall restaurant deceive you. The dishes at Sushi Ota, San Diego's top-ranked restaurant, are pricey and phenomenal.
Food: 29
Decor: 27
Service: 29
Price: $US111
Gary Danko's eponymous restaurant in San Francisco's Wharf district was first in the Bay Area for Food, Service, and Popularity. Excellent wine pairings and an impressive cheese cart are just some of the features that Zagat readers liked best about this pricey, famous destination.
Food: 29
Decor: 23
Service: 27
Price: $54
Inventive sushi and a Zen-like atmosphere are highlights of Seattle's top-rated restaurant. Zagat readers especially recommend the omakase menu, which they say is 'straight-from-heaven.'
Food: 28
Decor: 25
Service: 26
Price: $51
Indian food gets a modern, sophisticated update at Rasika, the capital's top restaurant. Crispy spinach served with yogurt and date chutney is an especially popular dish, as is the black cod.
