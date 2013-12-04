The Best Restaurants In 20 Big Cities Around The US

Zagat polled more than 224,000 diners in 36 U.S. markets to compile their annual America’s Best Restaurants Survey.

As part of their newly released results, Zagat created a list of the best restaurants in 20 major cities across the country.

Restaurants were rated on a 30-point scale, in the categories of Food, Decor, and Service. Scores between 26 and 30 are typically reserved for restaurants that are “extraordinary to perfection.”

Prices are estimates, reflecting what diners should expect to spend on a single dinner with a drink and tip.

From an exclusive eight-seat restaurant in Miami to a classic French bistro in Fort Worth, the list has a little bit of everything, though each restaurant is sure to provide an unparalleled dining experience.

