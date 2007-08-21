Zagat Launches Mobile Site, VISA Sponsoring

Zagat has launched a mobile site, Zagat.mobi, with Visa Signature as the exclusive sponsor for two months, MediaPost reports. AKQA arranged the sponsorship deal, AOL’s Third Screen Media will serve the ads, and Starcut designed the site. The service is free and available on all web-enabled cell phones. The content includes basic information about restaurants, bars, and hotels. Zagat’s reviews and “stars” will only be available to paid subscribers.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.