Zagat Reveals The Best Restaurants In New York City For 2015

Zagat has officially released its 2015 restaurant guide for New York City.
The honour of New York’s best restaurant went to Eric Ripert’s Le Bernardin with a 29 out of 30 on Zagat’s food ranking. It also won for best service, and this is its 13th year as Zagat’s #1 restaurant.
Zagat polled nearly 30,600 surveyors and covered more than 2,000 restaurants in its guide. That included 160 new openings and 613 restaurants with dinner for under $US30, and 391 establishments with dinner for under $US25.
Keep reading to see the best restaurants this year.
(Numbers indicate the restaurant’s ranking in the 2014 survey.)
Top Food
1 Le Bernardin | French/Seafood (1)
2 Bouley | French (2)
3 Jean Georges | French (6)
4. Gotham Bar & Grill | American (14)
5 Eleven Madison | French (5)
6 Daniel | French (4)
7 Sushi Yasuda | Japanese (8)
8 Gramercy Tavern | American (10)
9 Peter Luger | Steak (16)
10 La Grenouille | French (9)
Top Decor
1 Daniel (3)
2 Asiate (1)
3 Le Bernardin (7)
4 La Grenouille (6)
5 Eleven Madison Park(4)
6 Bouley (8)
7 Per Se (2)
8 Four Seasons (5)
9 Jean-Georges (14)
10 Tao (10)
Top Service
1 Le Bernardin (2)
2 Bouley (7)
3 Eleven Madison (3)
4 Daniel (4)
5 Jean-Georges (6)
6 La Grenouille (5)
7 Per Se (1)
8 Gramercy Tavern (8)
9 Gotham Bar & Grill (10)
10 Sea Fire Grill (-)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.