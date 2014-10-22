Zagat Reveals The Best Restaurants In New York City For 2015

Daniel Krieger Le Bernardin is Zagat’s best restaurant for the 13th year in a row.

Zagat has officially released its 2015 restaurant guide for New York City.

The honour of New York’s best restaurant went to Eric Ripert’s Le Bernardin with a 29 out of 30 on Zagat’s food ranking. It also won for best service, and this is its 13th year as Zagat’s #1 restaurant.

Zagat polled nearly 30,600 surveyors and covered more than 2,000 restaurants in its guide. That included 160 new openings and 613 restaurants with dinner for under $US30, and 391 establishments with dinner for under $US25.

(Numbers indicate the restaurant’s ranking in the 2014 survey.)

Top Food

1 Le Bernardin | French/Seafood (1)

2 Bouley | French (2)

3 Jean Georges | French (6)

4. Gotham Bar & Grill | American (14)

5 Eleven Madison | French (5)

6 Daniel | French (4)

7 Sushi Yasuda | Japanese (8)

8 Gramercy Tavern | American (10)

9 Peter Luger | Steak (16)

10 La Grenouille | French (9)

Top Decor

1 Daniel (3)

2 Asiate (1)

3 Le Bernardin (7)

4 La Grenouille (6)

5 Eleven Madison Park(4)

6 Bouley (8)

7 Per Se (2)

8 Four Seasons (5)

9 Jean-Georges (14)

10 Tao (10)

Top Service

1 Le Bernardin (2)

2 Bouley (7)

3 Eleven Madison (3)

4 Daniel (4)

5 Jean-Georges (6)

6 La Grenouille (5)

7 Per Se (1)

8 Gramercy Tavern (8)

9 Gotham Bar & Grill (10)

10 Sea Fire Grill (-)

