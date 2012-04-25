PARTY PHOTOS: Zagat Parties With 30 Young People Who Are Dominating New York's Restaurant Scene

The hat says it all (that’s Justin Warner of Do or Dine, one of this year’s honorees)

Photo: Gabi Porter for Zagat

Wine flowed and hors d’oeuvres circulated last night at the Mondrian Soho, where Zagat feted the latest batch of “30 Under 30” winners—young up-and-comers who are shaking up the restaurant scene in New York City.The latest crop of winners includes front-of-house and back-of-house staff, restaurant owners and even a beer director.



In addition to the honorees, restaurant world A-listers like Geoffrey Zakarian and Danny Meyer made appearances. And of course, Nina and Tim Zagat were on hand to congratulate everyone.

We heard from a few Zagat staffers that that the company is settling nicely into Google’s Chelsea offices. There were even live interviews with some of the winners streaming on Google Plus during the party.

Here’s the full list of winners. The youngest, pastry chef Julie Elkind, had just turned 25.

Erik Battes, Chef de Cuisine, Jean Georges (28)

Natasha Case, Co-founder, Coolhaus (28)

Zach Chodorow, Consultant, China Grill Management (26)

Matthew Conway, General Manager/Sommelier, Marc Forgione (29)

Corey Cova, Chef, Earl’s Beer and Cheese, ABV (26)

Alex Day, Co-owner, Proprietors LLC (28)

Julie Elkind, Corporate Executive Pastry Chef, ESquared Hospitality (25)

Caleb Ganzer, Sommelier, DB Bistro Moderne (28)

Eric Haugen, Executive Chef, Lambs Club (26)

Anup Joshi, Chef de Cuisine, Tertulia (27)

Leah Kaithern, Manager, Caffe Storico (26)

Kirk Kelewae, Beer Director, Eleven Madison Park and NoMad (28)

Matthew Kliegman, Co-founder/Owner The Smile, Jane Ballroom, Westway, Smile to Go (29)

Adam Landsman, Director of Operations, EMM Group (29)

Jake Lobdell, Director of Operations, Motorino, The Bowery Diner (28)

Aditi Malhotra, Pastry Chef/Co-Owner, Christian Vautier Le Concept (27)

Ivy Mix, Bartender, Clover Club/Co-founder of Speed Rack (26)

Bill Montagne, Sous-Chef, Le Bernardin (27)

Joseph Ogrodnek and Walker Stern, Chefs/Owners at Battersby (both 29)

Alexandra Ray, Pastry Chef, North End Grill (27)

Orlando Sanchez, Executive Chef, Butcher Bar (26)

Edward Song, Owner/Founder, Korilla BBQ (26)

Eli and Max Sussman, Chefs at Mile End and Roberta’s; Cookbook Authors (26 and 29)

Gilley Tang, Personal Chef; Co-founder Shorty Tang & Sons (29)

Matthew Tilden, Owner/Baker, Scratchbread (29)

Justin Warner, Chef-Owner, Do or Dine (28)

Tristan Willey, Bar Manager, Booker & Dax (26)

Seju Yang, Sommelier, Brushstroke (28)

Jeff Zalaznick, Co-owner Torrisi Italian Specialties, Parm and Rocco (28)

Mary Zayaruzny, Manager, Public (27)

