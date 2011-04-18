Meet The Female Stars Of Long-form Journalism

Fact: There’s a “dearth of female bylines” in long-form writing.
A study conducted by The Forward‘s Elissa Strauss found that women accounted for less than 30 per cent of bylines in The New Yorker, The New Republic, The New York Review of Books, Harper’s Magazine, and The Atlantic.
At a recent panel praising long-form, Rolling Stone executive editor Will Dana “didn’t have a great answer” for the lack of women, both at the event and in the field in general.
They may be fewer in number than their male counterparts, but there are great women long-form writers. Jeanne Marie Laskas is bringing the NFL to its knees while Amanda Ripley takes on the education industry. A younger generation is gaining widespread acclaim as well.
Perhaps there could be more women in the long-form world, but the state is not as dire as some might believe. There is even a Tumblr — founded by Good‘s executive editor Ann Friedman — that is dedicated to promoting the work of female journalists.
Jeanne Marie Laskas was a contributing editor at Esquire, a correspondent writing at GQ, and a columnist at Reader's Digest. She is the author of five books, her most recent is Growing Girls (Bantam, 2006).
Selected stories
'Traffic' (GQ, April 2009)
'Game Brain' (GQ, Oct. 2009)
A contributing editor at New York Magazine, Rolling Stone, and Vanity Fair, Vanessa Grigoriadis also worked at the Style desk of The New York Times.
Selected stories
'Gawker and the Rage of the Creative Underclass' (New York, Oct 14, 2007)
'Why Is Nancy Pelosi Always Smiling' (New York, Nov 1, 2009)
Zadie Smith is the monthly New Books reviewer for Harper's Magazine. She is also a fiction professor at New York University and the author of three successful novels.
Selected stories
'The Zen of Eminem' (Vibe, January 2005)
'Generation Why?' (The New York Review of Books, Nov 2010)
Amy Harmon is a national correspondent for The New York Times, covering science and technology. Her series of articles, The DNA Age, won the 2008 Pulitzer prize for explanatory reporting.
Selected stories
'A Roller Coaster Chase for a Cure' (The New York Times, Feb 21, 2010)
'A Son of the Bayou, Torn Over the Shrimping Life' (The New York Times, Jan 6, 2011)
Amanda Ripley has long been a contributor to Time, having penned more than a dozen cover stories. She also writes for The Atlantic, Slate, and The New York Times Magazine, among other publications.
Selected stories
'How Did This Happen?' (Time, Sept 04, 2005)
'What Makes a Great Teacher?' (The Atlantic, Jan/Feb 2010)
Doree Shafrir is a senior editor at RollingStone.com with stops at New York, the New York Observer, and Gawker. She's written for The New Yorker, the New York Post, and Details among others.
Selected stories
'The Hipster Grifter' (New York Observer, April 15, 2009)
'Tweet Tweet Boom Boom' (New York, April 18, 2010)
Jessica Pressler, currently a staff writer at New York, has been a columnist at Philadelphia Weekly and a freelance contributor to The New York Times.
Selected stories
'Philadelphia Story: The Next Borough' (The New York Times, August 14, 2005)
'What Does It Take for a Female Tycoon to get Noticed Around Here?' (New York, April 10, 2011)
Molly Lambert is working on Bill Simmons' new site and had been managing editor of This Recording. Molly Young has written for n+1, New York, The Believer, and others.
They support the nickname.
Selected stories
Lambert
'In Which This Is Why Donald Draper Can Never Have Anything Nice' (This Recording, Oct 4, 2010)
'In Which We Teach You How To Be A Women In Any Boys' Club' (This Recording, Feb 22, 2011)
Young
'Christmas in Havana' (n+1, December 2009)
'A Lifetime at the Ansonia' (New York, April 3, 2011)
Edith Zimmerman is the editor of The Hairpin and a columnist for The New York Times Magazine. She has also contributed to NYMag.com, Esquire, and Buzzfeed.
Selected stories
'Letters to the Editors of Women's Magazines' (The Awl, series)
'Last Month on the Internet' (The New York Times Magazine, March 4, 2011)
