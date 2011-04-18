Meet The Female Stars Of Long-form Journalism

Fact: There’s a “dearth of female bylines” in long-form writing.



A study conducted by The Forward‘s Elissa Strauss found that women accounted for less than 30 per cent of bylines in The New Yorker, The New Republic, The New York Review of Books, Harper’s Magazine, and The Atlantic.

At a recent panel praising long-form, Rolling Stone executive editor Will Dana “didn’t have a great answer” for the lack of women, both at the event and in the field in general.

They may be fewer in number than their male counterparts, but there are great women long-form writers. Jeanne Marie Laskas is bringing the NFL to its knees while Amanda Ripley takes on the education industry. A younger generation is gaining widespread acclaim as well.

Perhaps there could be more women in the long-form world, but the state is not as dire as some might believe. There is even a Tumblr — founded by Good‘s executive editor Ann Friedman — that is dedicated to promoting the work of female journalists.

