Zack Snyder shared the first teaser for his HBO Max 'Justice League' cut and it introduces a new villain

HBO Max Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Director Zack Snyder shared the first teaser for his “Justice League” cut on Thursday, which features Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, a look at the villain Darkseid, and a voiceover by Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will debut on HBO Max next year.

The footage shows Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot, examining an artefact that pictures the villain Darkseid, who in the comics is the ruler of the planet Apokolips, with a voiceover by Jesse Eisenberg, who played Lex Luthor in Snyder’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” It then cuts to a quick image of Darkseid himself.

Darkseid doesn’t appear in the theatrical cut of “Justice League.” Instead, the villain Steppenwolf attempts to turn Earth into a planet resembling Apokolips for his master, Darkseid.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will debut on WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, HBO Max, next year.

Fans had rallied for the release of the “Snyder Cut” since the theatrical version of “Justice League” disappointed critically and financially in 2017. It has a 40% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and earned $US658 million globally off of a hefty $US300 million production budget.

Snyder exited the movie late into production after a family tragedy and “Avengers” director Joss Whedon stepped in for extensive reshoots that fans claimed dramatically altered Snyder’s original vision.

Snyder tweeted that more footage will be shown during DC FanDome, a virtual fan event taking place on August 22.

