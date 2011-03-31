Superman And Justice League Will Have Different Clark Kents, Director Says

Warner Bros. president Jeff Robinov made it known this week that the studio is forging ahead with its long-gestating Justice League of America movie. The project will come quick on the heels of director Zack Snyder‘s Superman reboot. While both projects will feature the Man of Steel (aka Clark Kent), the character will be different in both movies, played by different actors.



While promoting his latest fantasy adventure Sucker Punch in England, Zack Snyder addressed fans concerns about how Superman is going to be handled between the two projects. This is what he had to say.

“Like what Christopher Nolan is doing and what I’m doing with Superman, what they’ll do with Justice League of America will be it’s own thing with it’s own Batman and own Superman. We’ll be over here with our movie and they’ll kinda get to do it twice which is kinda cool.”

This means there will be three different versions of Batman, as it was also revealed by Jeff Robinov that Christopher Nolan will produce an all-new Batman reboot once he finishes work on The Dark Knight Rises.

Two Clark Kents and three Bruce Waynes? Anyone out there think this reboot nonsense is getting out of hand?

Justice League of America is in development.

Superman comes to theatres in 2012 and stars Henry Cavill, Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, Amy Adams. The film is directed by Zack Snyder.

