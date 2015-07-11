The 'Batman v Superman' director just pulled up to Comic-Con in the Batmobile to greet fans waiting in line for the Batman panel

Kirsten Acuna

It’s pretty tough to top a secret “Star Wars” concert, but Warner Brothers is definitely pulling out the stops to try!

The studio’s big movie panel featuring “Batman v Superman” doesn’t start until 10:30 a.m. (PT) Saturday, but it may as well have begun. 

Director Zack Snyder pulled up to the San Diego Convention Center in the actual Batmobile to greet fans waiting in line for the day’s big panel.

 

 

  

He also gave out some T-shirts to the fans.

Who wants a t-shirt? @ZackSnyder stops by the #HallH line in the batmobile. #BatmanvSuperman #SDCC pic.twitter.com/CQAlXhBLBY
— Batman v Superman (@BatmanvSuperman) July 11, 2015

 

