The 'Batman v Superman' director just pulled up to Comic-Con in the Batmobile to greet fans waiting in line for the Batman panel

It’s pretty tough to top a secret “Star Wars” concert, but Warner Brothers is definitely pulling out the stops to try!

The studio’s big movie panel featuring “Batman v Superman” doesn’t start until 10:30 a.m. (PT) Saturday, but it may as well have begun.

Director Zack Snyder pulled up to the San Diego Convention Center in the actual Batmobile to greet fans waiting in line for the day’s big panel.

ZACK SNYDER PULLED UP IN THE BATMOBILE pic.twitter.com/m0ewW7ugVV

— superbat trash (@MAYFLYTRIS) July 11, 2015

He also gave out some T-shirts to the fans.

Zack Snyder just drove the Batmobile near the hall h line & threw free stuff out. Got a hat & a shirt! #SDComicCon pic.twitter.com/kTz2s25aKh

— TS Comics (@TSComics) July 11, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.