The 'Batman v Superman' director just pulled up to Comic-Con in the Batmobile to greet fans waiting in line for the Batman panel

It’s pretty tough to top a secret “Star Wars” concert, but Warner Brothers is definitely pulling out the stops to try!
The studio’s big movie panel featuring “Batman v Superman” doesn’t start until 10:30 a.m. (PT) Saturday, but it may as well have begun.
Director Zack Snyder pulled up to the San Diego Convention Center in the actual Batmobile to greet fans waiting in line for the day’s big panel.
.@ZackSnyder. In the batmobile. At #SDCC. #BatmanvSuperman pic.twitter.com/zrIhcpQRuX
— Batman v Superman (@BatmanvSuperman) July 11, 2015
ZACK SNYDER PULLED UP IN THE BATMOBILE pic.twitter.com/m0ewW7ugVV
— superbat trash (@MAYFLYTRIS) July 11, 2015
This is how we roll. #Batmobile #BatmanvSuperman #SDCC pic.twitter.com/10sah0YWbl
— Batman v Superman (@BatmanvSuperman) July 11, 2015
He also gave out some T-shirts to the fans.
Who wants a t-shirt? @ZackSnyder stops by the #HallH line in the batmobile. #BatmanvSuperman #SDCC pic.twitter.com/CQAlXhBLBY
— Batman v Superman (@BatmanvSuperman) July 11, 2015
Zack Snyder just drove the Batmobile near the hall h line & threw free stuff out. Got a hat & a shirt! #SDComicCon pic.twitter.com/kTz2s25aKh
— TS Comics (@TSComics) July 11, 2015
This just happened!!! #Batmobile drove by at #SDCC2015 w/ @ZackSnyder! He threw t-shirts & talked! @BatmanvSuperman pic.twitter.com/Y1HfiQnirN
— John Steven Rocha (@TheRochaSays) July 11, 2015
