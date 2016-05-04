An old interview explains why Zack Snyder should have never directed "Batman v Superman"

The latest superhero blockbuster, “Batman v Superman,” was gloomy, joyless, and poorly reviewed.

However, according to a revealing interview with director Zack Snyder from 2008, it could’ve been much, much worse.

Snyder spoke to “Entertainment Weekly” about his then upcoming movie “Watchmen.” During the interview he revealed that he had very different ideas about the Caped Crusader than fellow director Christopher Nolan, who directed “Batman Begins.”

“Everyone says that about ‘Batman Begins.’ ‘Batman’s dark.’ I’m like, ‘OK, no, Batman’s cool.’ He gets to go to a Tibetan monastery and be trained by ninjas. OK? I want to do that. But he doesn’t, like, get raped in prison. That could happen in my movie. If you want to talk about dark, that’s how that would go.”

So while Snyder’s grizzled Batman bludgeoned Superman with a kitchen sink, blew henchmen up with grenades, drank excessively and branded criminals, at least he didn’t get sexually assaulted behind bars. Maybe Snyder is saving that dramatic set piece for 2017’s “Justice League Part One.”

The 50-year-old director also talks about how Superman would “pull your arm out of your socket” if he grabbed you.

“People call me a superhero, but I don’t even know what that means,” Snyder’s violent, imagined Superman says. “I just blew this guy to bits!”

Snyder’s own explanation of how he sees superheros goes a long way towards explaining why “Batman v Superman” was such a boring, self-serious, and hyperviolent trainwreck.

