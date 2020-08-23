The long-awaited teaser trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' is here and it makes the movie look even better

- After years of waiting, fans are finally going to see director Zack Snyder’s original vision for “Justice League.”
- On Saturday, Snyder debuted the official teaser trailer for the film at the virtual DC FanDome event with a lot of new footage. It leaked online earlier Saturday.
- Snyder left the film in early 2017 following the death of his daughter. “Avengers” director Joss Whedon stepped in for reshoots to complete the film, which Snyder says he has never watched.
- Snyder’s “Justice League” features the movie’s original villain, Darkseid, the original design for Steppenwolf, Superman in his iconic black suit, and more of Ray Fisher before his transformation into Cyborg.
- The more than 200-minute film will be released on HBO Max next year.
