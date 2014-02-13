Amazing Aerial Photos Of African Wildlife

Zack Seckler The ‘ultralight’ plane that Seckler rode in.

Stuck in Botswana for several days after finishing a corporate assignment, photographer Zack Seckler decided that he couldn’t waste the opportunity to see the majesty of Africa.

Without any way to get around, Seckler hired a retired pilot to take him in an “ultralight,” a lightweight two-seater plane that can take off and land almost anywhere. The pilot took Seckler over the salt pans and countryside of Botswana, where he found himself exhilarated by the flight and the scenes below.

“Being above the ground at such low elevations, and having the ability to precisely manoeuvre, was like gliding over an enormous painting and being able to create brushstrokes at will,” said Seckler.

Seckler began photographing the incredible landscapes and the animals that wandered into them, creating a body of work that he calls “Aerial Abstracts.”

Seckler shared some photos with us here, but you can see the entire project at the Robin Rice Gallery in Manhattan until Feb. 23, or on his website where he shares all of his current work.

