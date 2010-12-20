Zack Greinke Trade To ... Milwaukee?

Photo: AP

The Kansas City Royals have traded Zack Greinke to the Milwaukee Brewers for a package of four players, including two pitching prospects.The Royals will also send shortstop Yuniesky Betancourt to Milwaukee.



Several other teams, including the Texas Rangers, had tried to land Greinke, but apparently could not offer enough to satisfy K.C.

As for the Brewers, it seems they are apparently going all in on 2011. Most of the talk about them in the offseason revolved around how they were going to unload Prince Fielder and his massive contract before next year.

But by trading prospects for starting pitching, it’s looks like they hope to make a run before the contracts of Fielder and other top stars run out.

The question will be: if they get off to a slow start next April, how the long will ownership stick with the plan before they blow up the franchise and start over.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.