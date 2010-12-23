Zack Greinke Trade Gives The Milwaukee Brewers A Huge Boost At The Ticket Window

In the 24 hours after the public learned of the Milwaukee Brewers’ trade for pitcher Zack Greinke, the team sold 1,100 season-ticket packages.



They’d sold 400 season-packages in the whole offseason until this week.

What’s more remarkable is that the Brewers caught the attention of Wisconsin residents while the more popular Green Bay Packers are in the middle of a playoff race and the Wisconsin Badgers are about to play in a Bowl game.

The impact of the Greinke trade on Brewers’ ticket sales has been even greater than the boost from the team’s playoff berth in 2008.

What impact did Cliff Lee have on Phillies’ ticket sales?

