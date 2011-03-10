There's Not Much MLB Teams Can Do To Stop Their Players From Getting Hurt Away From The Field

Photo: AP

It seems like every year around this time news emerges that a prominent MLB player was hurt in a non-baseball activity that will keep him off the field for a significant length of time.Zack Greinke was that guy this year, and his broken ribs will be even more difficult for the Milwaukee Brewers to stomach considering he was the team’s prized acquisition this offseason and was supposed to guide the Brewers into the playoffs.



Injuries suffered in other sports are very difficult for teams to handle. Many include insurance clauses and warnings about what activities are forbidden in their contracts, but as we’ve seen time and time again, it’s next to impossible to prevent players from doing what they want.

Considering all the money they’re paid, it would be nice if athletes were extra careful about their safety, but even doing that doesn’t ensure that they’ll go unharmed as freak injuries seem to follow baseball players around.

Unfortunately, there’s really not much else teams can do. Every so often, they’ll be the victims of bad luck and lose a key player to an injury that has nothing to do with baseball. The best they can do is try to punish the player financially, but even that is relatively ineffective.

Sorry Milwaukee.

