A Hedge Fund Rising Star's Killer Presentation On Blucora — Two Businesses For The Price Of One

Zack Buckley, managing partner at Buckley Capital Partners, gave an interesting bullish presentation for tech company Blucora at this year’s Value Investing Congress in Las Vegas.



Blucora is a company that operates two internet businesses — TaxACT, a tax prep site, and InfoSpace, an online search and monetization service for small businesses.

According to Buckley, in buying Blucora you’re getting those two businesses for the price of one. InfoSpace, he says, is basically free. More importantly, it won’t get gobbled by Google because it serves small businesses that Google doesn’t want to chase.

The downside is that there is a lot of uncertainty in the internet search space, but with Blucora growing 18% annually since 2009, this is something worth looking at.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.