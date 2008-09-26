Did Harvey Weinstein Order A Hit On MGM's Logo?*

UPDATE: According to an MGM spokesman, who just called us, the studio’s distribution deal with the Weinstein Company will expire at the end of 2008. So, as part of the process of winding down the deal, MGM took all remaining Weinstein Company titles for the year off of their release schedule, including Zack and Miri, and returned the films to Harvey’s headquarters. This move is consistent with MGM’s effort to re-establish itself as a full-fledged studio that produces and distributes its own films.

We hear that the parting was amicable, but The Weinstein Company was often calling the shots under that agreement, typically picking the dates on which their films would be released.

Earlier: The news site for Clerks and Chasing Amy director Kevin Smith’s View Askew production company (News Askew) just reported that the MGM logo has been taken off promotional materials for the controversial yet increasingly well-reviewed Zack and Miri Make a Porno, as well as the film itself. MGM was originally distributing the Weinstein Company-produced movie.

We noted earlier this month that Kevin hopes his film will save The Weinstein Company. Well, apparently they’re already so happy with it, they want all the credit. Does this mean MGM is no longer attached to the film? They need some good buzz too.

News Askew: Kevin made a brief post at the web board to confirm that the MGM Logo, growling lion and all, has been removed from the front of “Zack And Miri Make a Porno”. The Weinsteins want the credit and the kudos all to themselves for this one. Above, we’ve got a scan direct from The Weinstein Co. of the new official one-sheet, without that MGM logo on there. No further details on the last-minute switch, but the movie’s the same, and everyone loves it. And at the end of the day, that’s all that matters, right?

