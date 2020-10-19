Former 'Home Improvement' child star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested after a fight with his girlfriend

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for P.S. ARTS Actor Zachery Ty Bryan attends P.S. ARTS and One West Bank’s Express Yourself 2016 at Barker Hangar on November 13, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday night after neighbours called the police to report to a physical dispute involving his girlfriend.

Bryan’s girlfriend told police he gripped her neck with both hands and attempted to take her phone when she tried to call 911, per TMZ.

Bryan was charged with one count of felony strangulation, one misdemeanour count of fourth-degree assault, and one misdemeanour count of interfering with a report.

Home Improvement’s Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested on Friday night after his neighbours reported a physical dispute.

After a night out, 39-year-old Bryan and a woman the Daily Mail reported might be his girlfriend were arguing. The woman told police he put his arms around her neck and began to squeeze, TMZ reported.

When she tried to call 911, the woman said Bryan tried to take her phone, according to reports. She ultimately escaped and fled, and neighbours called the police.

When officers arrived, Bryan was sitting outside his home and the woman was at a nearby friend’s place.

Police took Bryan to Lane County jail and he was booked around 1 a.m. on Saturday, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Bryan is facing three charges, including one felony strangulation charge and two misdemeanour charges of fourth-degree assault and interfering with a report.

Two weeks earlier, the former child star who played Tim Taylor’s eldest son, Brad, on “Home Improvement,” announced that he and his wife, Carly Matros, are planning to separate after 14 years of marriage. They have four children.

After finding childhood fame on “Home Improvement,” Bryan has since appeared in “Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift” after stints on shows like “Veronica Mars,” “Cold Case,” and “Burn Notice.”

