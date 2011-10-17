'Heroes' Star Zachary Quinto Comes Out After Gay Teen Commits Suicide

, the star of “Star Trek” and the former NBC series “Heroes,” came out publicly on his website today.



Quinto said he was moved to make the announcement after hearing of the suicide of 14-year-old Jamey Rodemayer, a New York state resident whose parents say was bullied prior to his death.

Rodemayer had participated in the popular “It Gets Better” campaign months earlier.

Quinto’s website statement read in part:

“[I]n light of jamey’s death – it became clear to me in an instant that living a gay life without publicly acknowledging it – is simply not enough to make any significant contribution to the immense work that lies ahead on the road to complete equality. our society needs to recognise the unstoppable momentum toward unequivocal civil equality for every gay lesbian bisexual and transgendered citizen of this country. gay kids need to stop killing themselves because they are made to feel worthless by cruel and relentless bullying. parents need to teach their children principles of respect and acceptance. we are witnessing an enormous shift of collective consciousness throughout the world. we are at the precipice of great transformation within our culture and government.”

By referencing “living a gay life without publicly acknowledging it,” Quinto threw down a gauntlet for the movie and television industries.

Hollywood, long an inwardly progressive environment in terms of homosexuality, still dictates that actors perceived as straight by audiences remain closeted.

There’s no doubt that right now, some actors who still labour under this unwritten rule are mulling following Quinto’s lead — maybe even aloud, to their agents and publicists.

So we’ll have to wait and see if Quinto’s move triggers a ripple effect or just a single splash.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.