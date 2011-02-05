Meet The Iowa Teen Who Defended His Gay Parents And Became A YouTube Sensation

All Zach Wahls, 19, did was stand up and defend his family.



Of course, he did it movingly and eloquently and of one of the results is that he has become an internet sensation, and a hero to those in favour of gay marriage.

Wahls was raised by two women and earlier this week spoke against the proposed amendment to repeal marriage equality in Iowa.

Appearing on The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell last night, Wahls explained that he did what anybody in his situation would do.

“It’s just one of those things where I think anybody in my position really would have. You know, if it was your family that was, you know, being told it didn’t have the legal right to exist in your state, I think you would have done the same thing.”

He said the response to his speech has been “overwhelming” and “unbelievable” and very positive.

When asked how she felt about what her son said, Terry Wahls could barely contain her emotions.

“Oh, it was magnificent. It brought tears to my eyes. It still brings tears to my eyes watching the talk, hearing all of the praise, the commentary coming from friends, and people around the globe. It’s inspiring. It’s really very, very lovely.”

Just in case you were wondering, no, he is not planning on running for office any time soon. Alas.

