A Drug Dealer Says NBA Star Zach Randolph “Snatched” His Weed And Let His Buddies Beat Him Up

Oregon police are investigating a drug dealer’s claim that he was robbed and beaten at the Portland-area home of Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph on Saturday night.The dealer, 26-year-old James Beasley, says he went to Randolph’s house to sell him marijuana.



After Randolph refused to pay the $200 asking price, he stole Beasley’s weed and allowed several of his friends to beat Beasley with pool cues.

“He snatched the weed out of my hands, like, aggressively, he snatched it like basically saying, ‘I’m taking your weed,” Beasley told the TV station KGW.

Between four and seven of Randolph’s friends are alleged to have engaged in the beating that left Beasley bloodied.

“I am very, very disappointed,” Beasley’s brother told the television station. “Zach was there and should have stopped it. He could have stopped it.'”

This is not even close to Randolph’s most serious run in with the law.

Last year, he was implicated in a drug bust and accused of being a “major marijuana supplier” for an Indianapolis drug ring.

