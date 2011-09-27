INTERVIEW: NetSuite CEO Zach Nelson On Why The Cloud Will Eat Microsoft And SAP

A new set of leaders is emerging in the cloud and SaaS industries. We sat down with Zach Nelson, CEO of NetSuite, which is competing with Salesforce.com and is poised to take business from big software companies like Microsoft and SAP.



“I am just shocked at the lack of innovation,” says Nelson about Microsoft.

He also had harsh words for SAP, the leader in enterprise resource management (ERP) software, where NetSuite competes: “The first thing I’ve discovered is SAP actually doesn’t work….After a decade, I’ll talk to customers and they’re in the middle of a decade long implementation, and they still can’t generate any invoices, is it shocking.”

Nelson also explains why cloud companies like NetSuite and Salesforce.com have such crummy margins today compared with traditional software companies — and how that’s going to change over the long run.

Watch below.

(Presented with limited commercial interruption.)

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti



