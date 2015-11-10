Chicago Bears player makes the catch of the year

Zach Miller caught a touchdown pass from Jay Cutler to give the Chicago Bears the lead late in their Monday Night Football matchup against the San Diego Chargers.

The touchdown was important. It was also incredible.

With Cutler winding up and throwing a fastball from about 30 yards out, Miller reached up and tipped the ball to himself as he fell into the end zone.

What a catch.

Here is another view of the grab.

Pretty good time for a player to score his first touchdown since 2011. And he did it in grand fashion.

NOW WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo left home at age 12 to play soccer



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.