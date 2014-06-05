NBA Draft Prospect Jumps Freakishly High At Lakers Workout

Zach LaVine’s NBA draft stock is soaring right now.

After leaving UCLA, where he played limited minutes off the bench and got very little attention, the exceptionally athletic guard is now the No. 18-overall prospect in the loaded 2014 draft, according to the expert consensus.

LaVine worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers this afternoon. He showed off his athleticism, jumping a 46-inch vertical leap.

Goodness (via @Lakers):

