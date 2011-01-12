Zach Klein Leaving Boxee To Found New Startup

Zach Klein will step down from his post as Chief Product Officer at Boxee to found a new company, probably sometime next month.



Klein — a cofounder of Vimeo — joined Boxee in September of 2009. Boxee was a pioneer in bringing web video to the TV screen, and recently released a set-top box. But the startup is now in direct competition with both Apple and Google. Losing its head of product won’t make that any easier.

Klein confirmed that he planned to step down as soon as he finished work on “a clever new feature for Boxee” which he expects to wrap up in February. (No word on what that clever new feature is.)

Klein, who will stay on as an adviser to Boxee, had this to say about his departure:

“I’m leaving because I want to start a company, and I feel especially qualified more than ever after working under Avner Ronen’s guidance at Boxee. It’s always sad to leave a team — especially when it’s composed of so many friends — but I’m encouraged by my growth as an entrepreneur and advisor to many other young NYC entrepreneurs, and I’m ready to tackle a another big idea myself.”

But he’s not yet ready to comment on what that next big idea is.

