Zach King, the 5th-most-popular TikTok star, is being sued by an ex-producer accusing him of sexual harassment and gender discrimination

Zach King is being sued by an ex-producer who is accusing him of sexual harassment and gender discrimination, according to a lawsuit obtained by Insider. Presley Ann/Getty Images

A new lawsuit accuses YouTube and TikTok star Zach King of sexual harassment.

King is being sued by Elisabeth Logan, a former producer for his company, the complaint states.

In the complaint, Logan alleges that King got naked and left underwear in her office space.

YouTuber and TikTok star Zach King is being sued by a former producer who is accusing him of sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and wrongful termination, among several other counts, according to a civil complaint obtained by Insider.

King, 31, is the fifth-most-followed creator on TikTok with more than 66 million followers, according to SocialBlade, a social-media analytics company. King got his start on the now-defunct platform Vine, as well as YouTube (12 million subscribers), where he became known for his video-editing tricks that appear like illusions.

King and his company, King Studio LLC, are being sued in Los Angeles County’s Central District Court by Elisabeth Logan, who started working as an executive assistant for the company around April 2015 when she was 23, the complaint says.

King and an attorney for Logan didn’t respond to Insider’s requests for comment on Monday.

Logan’s role initially included organizing emails, appointments, and running miscellaneous errands, according to the complaint, and later expanded into more production-oriented tasks like assistant directing and managing the company’s production studio.

King fostered “an abusive work atmosphere” directed at Logan because of her gender, she alleges in the complaint, which was filed on Thursday.

Logan also alleges that King sexually harassed her by stripping naked in her office space and leaving his underwear in it. She also alleges in the suit that King paid her less than male colleagues despite doing “similar work,” and that when her male peers “spent days horsing around or napping,” Logan was “expected to pick up the slack.” Logan also accused King of keeping her from participating in company-wide activities that men partook in, including “zip lining and light[ing] things on fire.”

The complaint says that King fired Logan over Zoom in May 2020 and that he later said he fired her because “she complained too much.” King told Logan to think of the termination “like a break up,” according to the complaint.

A court summons filed on Thursday states that King and his company have 30 days to file a written response to the lawsuit. The complaint states that Logan is seeking damages as she has “suffered and is continuing to suffer damages in an amount to be proven at trial.”

King, whose most recent TikTok was posted on Saturday, has not publicly addressed the lawsuit.