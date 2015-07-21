Zach Johnson wins British Open after forcing a playoff with huge putt on the 72nd hole

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images Zach Johnson has now won majors at Augusta National and St. Andrews.

Zach Johnson won his second career major championship with a win at the Open Championship in a 4-hole playoff over Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman.

Johnson shot a 6-under 66, but still needed to sink a long putt on the final hole of regulation to reach 15-under and force a playoff (via The Big Lead).

Johnson has now won majors at Augusta National and St. Andrews. If he never wins another major, that is a heck of a golf resume.

Here is another view of the putt and the incredible celebration by both Johnson and his caddie.





