Zach Johnson breaks down during interview after winning the British Open

Zach Johnson won the Open Championship with a great run in the final round that included a long putt on the 72nd hole and a win over

Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in a 4-hole playoff.

It was Johnson’s second major championship and first since winning the Masters back in 2007. In doing so, he became just the sixth golfer to win majors at both Augusta National and St. Andrews, two of the most storied courses, joining an impressive list of Hall of Fame golfers.

After the tournament, Johnson broke down during an interview with ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi.

On the heartbreaking nature in which his opponents came up short: “You don’t want to see a tournament end on a miss, I hate that and Louis is a champion, and a friend.”

On what this win means to him: “I’ve come a long way since 2007. That kinda launched my golf career. I think what this does, if anything, is really put things in perspective for me … Because I play golf for a living and I am grateful for that. It’s a beautiful game and it provides great opportunity and I’m proud to be a part of great people. I’m just so thankful.”

You can see the entire interview here.

